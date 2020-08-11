This letter is in response to the letter from William Berger, titled “Servants, Not Masters”
We think the characterization of Gov. Roy Cooper trying to outdo other governors is misguided. We should be grateful that we have a strong leader who has the well-being of his constituents at heart.
Yes, the economy is suffering. Blame the pandemic. In case you haven’t noticed, we are in one of the worst health crises in the history of our country. We have lost more than twice the number of lives lost in Vietnam.
Perhaps if President Trump were a strong leader the governors wouldn’t have to do their own thing. The government workers are not our servants. They are our elected officials sent to the state government to make sure that the citizens of North Carolina are safe and that the offices of the government are working properly.
We would guess that if it were put to a vote in the state most people would want the governor to act decisively and take the steps to get COVID-19 under control.
And saying that the experts have narrow points of view is rather narrow minded. If we don’t listen to the scientific experts about the uncontrolled virus, who do we listen to? You can see what happened in states where the governors refused to take firm measures.
There are those who say that wearing a mask, social distancing or just having to modify their behavior is unconstitutional. It is not. People, we are in the midst of a severe national health crisis. If we want the economy to rebound, we all need to do our part to get this virus under control. A healthy economy requires a healthy workforce.
Peggy and Harry Herman, Pinehurst
