I was disappointed to read derogatory remarks concerning Southern Software. This company is of the highest integrity, with customer satisfaction of utmost importance to them. They do their work “as unto The Lord,” which means they are trying to please Jesus.
I know this company seeks excellence in all that they do. The right thing for the Carthage Police Department to have done would have been to request an in-person meeting with Ms. Meggs first, before addressing the Carthage Board of Commissioners. The company cannot fix a problem if they are unaware of it.
I respect that Ms. Meggs would not elaborate on what the problem was because of her integrity and as a woman of God. She did not wish to demean those that spoke out and would not comment on things that were not stated in this article.
All concerned citizens want the very best for officers. They put their lives on the line every day they are on duty. We want them protected and to have the very best in equipment that they need. I am sure that Southern Software would have gone out of their way to remedy whatever the problem(s) may have been, if they had only known.
It is heartbreaking to know that during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many businesses are struggling, trying to revive their business and get back on their feet, that some choose to criticize and bring distress upon a business that strives very hard to be number one in their field.
Yvonne Harrell
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
