I was disappointed to read that the Live After 5 concert series will be moved off-site from the village to the Arboretum. Seeing people converge into the village for special events is a benefit to the local businesses and makes all of us feel part of the special community that is Pinehurst. It’s energizing, vibrant and creates a “heartbeat” for the village.
I understand that events take time and effort to set up by staff, police and others who are employed by Pinehurst taxpayers and business owners. It sounds like the work to hold this event downtown, drawing hundreds of locals, is no longer worth the effort to our local administration.
What’s next? The parades? U.S. Kids Golf? The Holly Days festival? I guess it’s an issue of mind over matter. It sounds like the village of Pinehurst elected officials and their administrative staff don’t mind making these village decisions without asking the tax-paying residents, because they just don’t matter.
Jackie Heller
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
