Helen Probst-Mills is the best candidate for State Senate. I was disappointed by the endorsement of her opponent by The Pilot, but noted in that opinion high praise for Probst-Mills. You recognized her “deep knowledge of progressive issues and earnest, driven style to make things happen.”
Her dedication to serving her community and commitment to relationship-building are witnessed in her volunteering at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, serving on the board of the Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Sandhills Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees, just to mention some. Additionally, she worked with partners to implement a program that allows high school graduates to attend SCC with no charge for tuition, called Sandhills Promise.
Probst-Mills knows the importance of health care, recognizes that expanding health care will economically benefit District 25, including Moore County and therefore supports it. She is also strong on fully funding education in NC. In your own words, “We stand with Probst-Mills on some key issues, such as expansion of Medicaid to support our growing health care industry and further investment in public education.”
It may take relationships, seniority, and majority to represent well. No matter who held a N.C. Senate seat, a majority would be helpful. As to seniority, it can go multiple ways, the worst being serving self first and if the public benefits, too, well that never hurts.
Probst-Mills obviously has no difficulty establishing relationships, including at state level. Regardless of circumstances — as witnessed by her background and actions — she will serve her community. Maybe she will be fortunate enough to find herself serving in a Democratic majority in the Senate. In any case, she will not be starting from “scratch.”
LuAnn Kinney
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.