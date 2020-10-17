I was privileged to attend Gov. Roy Cooper’s holiday celebration last December as the guest of Helen Probst Mills. I was immediately and repeatedly impressed with how many people attending Helen knew by name and who knew Helen. She spent the evening chatting with legislators.
The idea that Helen would be “starting from scratch” when she reaches the Senate is unfounded. She has been meeting with the Senate caucus all the while she has been running. She knows them. They know her, her values, her ideas; that her priorities are health care, Medicaid expansion and greater investment in public education and building job opportunities for people all over the district and North Carolina.
Not only will Helen hit the ground running in the legislature, she will bring the perspectives and needs of her constituents, with whom she has been meeting and interacting throughout her 2018 campaign and since. She listens to the people and embraces their concerns.
Helen has spent the last 14 years immersed in our area, displaying leadership and support to many important causes of the county and district. I have no doubt that her “earnest, driven style to make things happen” will enable her to rise into meaningful legislation and committee membership quickly, and she will overcome any concerns of being ‘new’ in short order.
Laurie O’Loughlin
Pinehurst
