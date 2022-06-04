While the slaughter of children in Texas is still fresh in our minds, Fox News host Sean Hannity proposed putting armed former military and retired police personnel in schools to stop future attacks.

I believe Moore County is in a unique position to test the effectiveness of his proposal.

Our own school board member, David Hensley, as a former Marine, is well-trained and qualified for the task.

The school board should recommend Mr. Hensley stand outside Pinecrest High School for a couple of weeks dressed in full body armor and armed with an AK-47.

If Hensley is either unwilling or unable, I am sure there are plenty of retired officers who are up to the task.

R.D. Tate

Whispering Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Why do shooters only target government schools? Because they do not follow a few simple security guidelines found in private schools for years. Like a single point of entry. Like uniforms so one knows if a stranger is on the campus. Like teachers with concealed carry permits. Schools that permit chaos as part of the daily routine should not be surprised when a chaotic former student does them harm. Run schools with discipline and uniforms. Do not allow smart phones on campus. Follow South Carolina’s lead on career preparation starting in grade school.

Ce Foote

JFC you really can't help yourself can you?

