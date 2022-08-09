Yes, you have finally acknowledged problems with the Traffic Circle.
My first trip here was in 1970. It was heaven on Earth. My husband and I lived in New York City. When we drove home, I would be very upset — back to our crazy life. At that time, and for many years, the circle was beautiful, and we had a third of the residents and traffic.
Today, it is a disaster. Times change, and so must we. No matter what time you hit the circle, you sit in line. We now have trucks on Linden Road. They also have a schedule and cannot sit in line and wait. Pinehurst has the money for everything else, they could spend a bit on this problem.
In Cary, they had a circle. When there were daily accidents, they removed the circle and put up six traffic lights: no more accidents, no more lengthy delays.
Lola Garbarino
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
