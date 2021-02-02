We all know people who have diabetes and require ridiculously expensive medication. I am urging all readers to do as I have and contact our representatives, senators and whitehouse.gov to express your concern that the current freeze or (God forbid) cancellation of the “Access to Affordable Life-saving Medications” rule would be a disaster for millions of Americans, Republican and Democrat alike.
This is not a partisan issue; the rule should not be tossed out simply because it was enacted by former President Trump. This is a humanitarian issue, and maybe a great opportunity to begin this new administration finding common ground to work for the common good.
Bob Bierbaum
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
