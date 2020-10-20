Many of my Republican neighbors no doubt believe that Donald Trump has done a fantastic job of dealing with the current pandemic of COVID-19. It may surprise them to learn that the esteemed The New England Journal of Medicine has called on Americans to throw Trump out of office in the upcoming election.
This is the first time since its establishment in 1812 that the periodical has endorsed a candidate in a presidential election. Other scientific and medical journals, including The Lancet, have called upon the electorate to make Trump a one-term president. These publications have no political motivation calling for the removal of the Trump administration based on its abysmal record dealing with COVID-19. This includes misinformation, inadequate response, negligence, and lying to the American people.
The United States had a huge advantage in dealing with this crisis from the onset. We have unmatched manufacturing capacity, medical research facilities that far outreach any other country in the world, expertise in public health, and more. This administration has chosen to ignore these resources and decried and vilified the experts.
When a national policy was necessary, the Trump administration preferred to have the states deal with the pandemic with little or no direction from the federal government.
Instead of leading the country, Trump politicized the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, and any other organization that has people’s welfare as its charter. As a result of this mismanagement, the U.S. currently has more COVID-19 cases and more deaths than any other nation on Earth.
Trump has demonstrated his incompetence to lead the country. We cannot allow him to cause more death. We cannot allow him to keep his job.
Benjamin Cano
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
