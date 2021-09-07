I’ve heard about the benefits of no-till farming – the major one being a reduction in soil erosion.
My question is, if the wind is blowing in a certain direction and causing my farm to lose soil, isn’t it doing the same to a farm upwind from me? Would I not be the beneficiary from their erosion? If not me, then someone would surely benefit? The earth is a closed system so the soil will land somewhere — the soil is not lost to space, is it?
If I fill a cup to the top with ice, then fill it with water and let all the ice melt, the cup doesn’t overflow. Why then should I be concerned with icebergs melting? Regardless, if water (or lack of) is such a big issue around the world, wouldn’t more water from melting icebergs be a good thing?
One carbon molecule and two oxygen molecules — it is the by-product of respiration. Plants need it to grow. So, wouldn't more of it be a good thing for the plants? They don’t seem to mind so far.
With all this additional water and plant food available, would not all of this benefit a planet with a growing population to feed?
The leaf is the most efficient solar panel known. It converts the energy of the sun into food for the plant. We know it as photosynthesis. So, wouldn’t more areas that grow things with leaves on them, e.g. farms, be a better option than high-density housing areas?
Most people derive energy from the fruits and vegetables grown on farms. Even manmade solar panel ‘farms,’ though woefully inefficient, are a better option than major subdivisions or yet another store peddling plastic wares from a foreign competitor.
Nick Lasala, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.