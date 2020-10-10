A major responsibility of the Moore County Board of Education is to ensure all our students graduate well prepared for college or a career. I offer the following to show we are making progress in fulfilling that responsibility:
Our graduation rate has increased from 80.2 percent in 2010 to 93.5 percent in 2020. For 2020 graduations, Moore County Schools was ranked No. 12 out of the 115 public school districts in North Carolina, and was No. 1 out of the 42 districts with over 700 graduates.
In addition, Moore County Schools is No. 1 in its region and affinity group for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and was the only district to exceed the North Carolina goals for all eight performance Indicators: Academic Attainment: Reading/Language Arts, Academic Attainment: Mathematics, Technical Attainment, Secondary School Completion, Student Graduation Rates, Secondary Placement, Non-Traditional Participation, and Non-Technical Completion.
The number of CTE credentials earned by Moore County Schools students increased from 534, in 2015/2016, to 3,923, in 2018/2019, a 734 percent increase.
Ed Dennison
Moore County Board of Education
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
