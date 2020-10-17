I read The Pilot endorsement of Sen. McInnis in this election cycle with disbelief. You recognize the two largest issues on the minds of voters — Medicaid expansion and education in North Carolina – issues Helen Probst-Mills has been solid on. Then you pivot to support McInnis, only because he is a power broker who has supported neither.
As to the claimed coup of attracting the USGA, the USGA website indicates a current nationwide staff of only 300 — maybe 50 would come to the Sandhills. Expanding health care would create 428 new jobs in Moore County, create $90.3 million in new business activity, and generate $1,261,600 in new county revenue across many sectors, giving the real restart our local economy needs in these stark COVID-19 times.
Those numbers come from the N.C. Rural Center, a recent Cone Foundation report, and the advocate group Care4carolina (pediatricians, psychologists, social workers, etc.) which explain that expanding Medicaid is sorely indicated.
McInnis and his ilk have created a false choice — “choose golf expansion; you can’t have health care expansion too.” The rest of his message seems to be instead of adequately funding education to secure our children’s futures, he chooses to fatten up the Rainy Day Fund, no matter whose life is shortened by lack of health care, whose quality of life is adversely affected, or how it pans out for our children.
If you want to support the economy in Moore County, support Medicaid expansion and quality education, then vote for Helen Probst-Mills.
Christine Ganis
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
