A few years ago, I was at a fundraiser for Moore Buddies, a mentoring agency in Moore County. I was the treasurer as well as a mentor for this group.
It was a small fundraiser, with about 75 people in attendance, but word spread quickly that a state senator was in attendance. He sat, with his wife, at a table toward the back of the room.
The director approached Sen. Tom McInnis and asked if he would like to be introduced. He explained to her that with the redistricting, Moore County was now an area he would be representing, and he further stated he was here to find out about agencies in this area. He felt just an introduction was sufficient.
Within a couple of weeks, we heard from his office asking if we could use a $25,000 donation. We were an agency with dwindling resources at the time, so we were ecstatic to say the least when the check arrived.
My point is that politicians don’t need to list their accomplishments to get re-elected. As registered voters, it is our responsibility to research before we vote. It’s not always what elected officials say they can do for you but what they actually do. Sometimes it is the quiet, humble politicians that are getting the work done.
Tina Arno
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
