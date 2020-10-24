I have known Tom McInnis for over 20 years, prior to him representing the 25th District of North Carolina.
In 2004, Elise Middle School celebrated its 100th anniversary. A fundraising event and auction was held. Tom McInnis volunteered his time and world-class auctioneering skills at that event.
Tom is someone who makes things happen. He is passionate about his representation of all of us that reside in this district.
I have seen firsthand his concern, care, desire to help others as well as his commitment. Over the years those of us who reside in the northern end of Moore County have felt left out, at times, when it came to help or assistance within state government. It is not that way with Sen. McInnis.
I know personally of people who have wanted to talk to him and ask him to call. His response: no I won’t call, I’ll come see them, in person.
I was with him when he was told of a Moore County fire department that did not have funds to buy Narcan to assist those that came in contact with people that have overdosed and who, without this life-saving medication, would die. Sen.McInnis made a call and obtained the funding for them to receive the funds to purchase the Narcan.
He cares for people. He has helped our own family by intervening to help us with care of a loved one who needed medical treatment. Also, he helped my cousin who is in a rest home, on Medicaid, be able to continue to stay there. He comes to Robbins often to check on issues and people here.
Vote Senator Tom McInnis.
Mickey Brown
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.