I have known Tom McInnis for over 20 years, prior to him representing the 25th District of North Carolina.

In 2004, Elise Middle School celebrated its 100th anniversary. A fundraising event and auction was held. Tom McInnis volunteered his time and world-class auctioneering skills at that event.

Tom is someone who makes things happen. He is passionate about his representation of all of us that reside in this district.

I have seen firsthand his concern, care, desire to help others as well as his commitment. Over the years those of us who reside in the northern end of Moore County have felt left out, at times, when it came to help or assistance within state government. It is not that way with Sen. McInnis.

I know personally of people who have wanted to talk to him and ask him to call. His response: no I won’t call, I’ll come see them, in person.

I was with him when he was told of a Moore County fire department that did not have funds to buy Narcan to assist those that came in contact with people that have overdosed and who, without this life-saving medication, would die. Sen.McInnis made a call and obtained the funding for them to receive the funds to purchase the Narcan.

He cares for people. He has helped our own family by intervening to help us with care of a loved one who needed medical treatment. Also, he helped my cousin who is in a rest home, on Medicaid, be able to continue to stay there. He comes to Robbins often to check on issues and people here.

Vote Senator Tom McInnis.

Mickey Brown

Robbins

