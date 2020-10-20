I refute your assumptions regarding Tom McInnis. He is a person who is not irreplaceable in the N.C. Senate.
I regard him as an impediment to progress in that he follows his leader in avoiding support for the people of this state. There are two, at least, pieces of legislation that desperately need to be passed for the benefit of the state: health care and education funding.
Before the Great Recession of 2008 North Carolina ranked in the middle of the states for education funding. As we pulled out of the recession, I expected that we would replenish that fund. This has not happened and our education program is suffering mightily.
Debate what you will on the underlying reason for this reluctance but the result is awful. This county has an advantage in that there is a higher income here compared to the other three counties in this district, but in this general area it is dismal.
We must be intentional by properly funding wages that will increase the numbers of good teachers, counselors, nurses and social workers that make a difference. The current wage doesn’t compensate for the educational investment that is necessary.
The other issue is health care — they go hand-in-hand, actually. There are approximately 10,800 citizens of this county without health care coverage. McInnis thinks they should go to the emergency room. This is not health care.
Proper coverage would bring relief in so many areas such as asthma, heart disease, blood pressure control, mental health, women’s reproductive care, etc. We have to have these services for all so that we can live in healthy, productive communities.
Education and health care have the biggest payoffs that, unfortunately, Tom McInnis can not deliver.
Svea Strong
Pinehurst
