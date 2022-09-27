Earl Vaughan, a North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer, wrote a recent Fayetteville Observer column that nailed State Sen. Tom McInnis as a petty autocrat whose thirst for vengeance overrides the best interest of high school student athletes.
The NCHSAA has been a positive force in student athletics for close to 100 years. McInnis threw a tantrum after his home school’s football team was kicked out of the NCHSAA playoffs for excessive fighting.
When the association fought back, McInnis tried to shut it down and put high school sports under the leadership of a politically appointed committee. Despite support from almost everyone within high school sports, McInnis replaced a bill intended to help children with autism with a bill (HB 91) that cut some of the NCHSAA’s power and passed substantial costs on to local schools.
As we head into the high school football season, we are reminded that Tom McInnis believes that rules only matter when they suit him.
Robyn Lam
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
