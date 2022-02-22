While I travel up and down Linden Road throughout the week, I am not surprised by the signs posted reflecting the opinions of this homeowner, given the times in which we live.
However, to post a sign — “Woke is a Joke” — is painful to many and begs for a conversation.
Webster’s Dictionary declares that “woke” is to “be aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues of racial and social justice.”
Throughout time in this great country of ours, we have done great things, but we are not without mistakes, and those mistakes have led to layers and layers of oppression for many, especially for those of color, gender and sexual orientation.
Let’s remain expressive, but in doing so let’s also make sure we educate ourselves to the oppression of many Americans by showing empathy and acknowledging that while we may not appreciate or understand what it feels like to be oppressed. If we live in Pinehurst, it is safe to say we are mostly privileged and free from racial and social injustices. One thing we can do is agree that “woke” is no joke.
Steven Hinckley, Pinehurst
