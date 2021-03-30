It would seem to me that any Moore County resident considering throwing away their mask just might want to consider our county’s COVID-19 positivity stats before doing so.
When some local residents started advocating tossing masks aside around the end of February, Moore County’s positivity rate was nearly twice that of the NC as a whole — around 4.7 percent for the state and 8.9 percent for Moore County. Earlier in February, Moore County’s stats were running about equal to the state’s.
So Moore County was getting worse at the end of February, and even more so during March thus far. On March 12, Moore County residents were testing positive at a rate of 8.2 percent, whereas the remainder of the state was averaging 3.8 percent.
So I would think that anyone concerned about their own health and safety, or that of others around them, might want to ask themselves if this is the right time to stop wearing a mask.
Duane Barlow
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
