As parents, we were warned that if we home-schooled our children they would be deprived of socialization with their peers. Apparently, people thought we’d keep them locked in the house without the opportunity to play with the neighborhood children, participate in town-league sports, attend church or engage in the myriad other youth activities not associated with the Industrial Age, brick-and-mortar, assembly-line education paradigm.
Now we are being told that COVID-related school closings and the prevalence of distance learning is likely causing a gap in childhood socialization. So, this got me wondering.
First, the critics of distance learning and its socialization issues are folks with the same political bent that advocates home-schooling. Second, who are the “peers” we will spend most of our life socializing with? If the average child socializes from age 4 to 17, and the average American life expectancy is 76; we would have children as peers for about 13 years and adults for about 58 years. Then it is logical to conclude that our children are better off, and society better served, socializing less with children and more with adults during their formative years.
With the explosion of the suburbs after World War II, both parents working outside of the home and the proliferation of daycare, every generation since “‘The Greatest” has spent most of its upbringing socializing with children as compared to any previous generation in American history.
Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Nick Lasala, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
