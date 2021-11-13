Anyone not living in a cave is aware of the debate that’s been raging in Washington over the “human infrastructure” bill, which contains nothing for infrastructure but trillions for the left’s long list of dreams to make us more dependent on the government. The real cost is closer to $5 trillion and it appears likely that it will be trimmed back to get it passed with no support by Republicans.

Most of us have a hard time getting our minds around how much a trillion dollars really is.

But whether it’s $3.5 trillion, $5 trillion or some other number, we might want to consider Congress’ dismal track record in estimating the cost of anything. Here’s an example:

The Medicare program was established in 1965 and reasonable people can agree that it’s a good program. When Medicare was passed in 1965, Congress projected that its cost in 25 years (1990) would be $9 billion. The actual 1990 cost was $67 billion, more than seven times as much. Actual cost today is $799 billion, 12 times as much as in 1990 and 88 times what they thought it would cost.

Apply that math to this situation.

John Rowerdink, Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

