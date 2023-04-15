I read with interest about transportation and the MPO in the April 9 edition of the paper. I have lived in Moore County since 2008. I have MS and don’t drive. It is expensive for me to hire someone to drive and so in a couple of years I will move to transportation.
Moore County is urban only by definition. However, they might look to do a version of what Mt. Desert Island does from about April to October (we could do it longer). They have free buses that go all over the island.
If we used a trolley or if the hotels chipped in, we could do this I think. This would mean fewer accidents and the Pinehurst circle would have less traffic. If Pinehurst can give visitors to the U.S. Open rides, why can’t it and Moore County give nice transportation?
Mt. Desert Island is where Acadia National Park is and they have millions of visitors. Many roads weren’t meant for traffic. I can go everywhere without driving or without hiring anyone. Just a thought.
I like it here but I can’t go to many cultural activities because I’d need to hire someone. Do consider trolleys or small electric vans. It helps the economy, people and the environment.
Tommy B. McDonell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.