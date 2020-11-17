I have bitten my tongue so many times during this pandemic when I have seen people in stores not wearing masks. But the number of cases is skyrocketing, and I just felt I had to say something.
I was in a store recently when I saw a young lady with no mask. I asked her nicely where her mask was. She replied she didn’t want to wear one and didn’t have to wear one. She told me if I was that concerned, I should stay at home.
If I wear a mask and keep my social distance, I feel comfortable going out to make a purchase that supports local businesses. My expectations are that others will do the same. Even if wearing a mask is not a law, not wearing one seems irresponsible and selfish.
It is important during this pandemic we take care of ourselves and others by following the 3W’s (wear, wait, wash). I have heard numerous times in the media people will make the right decision when it comes to mask wearing. I fear this is not so. So, let’s mask up and keep our cases down.
Anne Hauser
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
