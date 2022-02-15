Forcing a child to wear masks all day at school can seriously stifle his or her interpersonal development and social growth. Although not physical abuse, it’s still a form of abuse.
We communicate nonverbally much more than we consciously realize, and this develops very quickly when young and is extremely important for a more healthy psychological development in communicating and understanding others. Infants begin looking at the mouth region early on and by early childhood rely heavily on visual cues from facial expressions and especially the mouth to learn how to express themselves and communicate more effectively. Development during these formative years carry forward into adulthood.
Not being able to observe facial expressions can slow child development to the point where the person could become much more introverted and afraid to express emotions, which could result in becoming inhibited with other people.
The mask also tends to discourage participating in conversations in and out of school. It can seriously damage someone’s ability for further self development.
Children need the challenges of interpersonal activities, which masks greatly inhibit. We stimulate intelligence and hopefully develop wisdom by engaging in interpersonal communications. Important to remember that communicating is not all verbal. Let the children express their smiles.
Raymond LaPlante, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Good thoughts and all true. Nearly as diabolical is locking up the elderly who are in the last phase of their lives, robbing them and their loved ones of their last moments together on earth. Those who are guilty of doing these unthinkable acts to the most vulnerable among us will have much to answer for when their time has come to meet their maker.
Raymond, This is so very logical that the mask brigades will rip their clothing and pull out their hair because you have dared to challenge the narrative that these same children will die at the hands of a virus to which they are not vulnerable, or, worse, transmit the virus and kill Granny, which also is not a real world outcome. As for long term masking impacts: Who cares? They controlled us and they loved every moment.
Woodward writes, referring to Covid that, "...children will die at the hands of a virus to which they are not vulnerable"
The American Academy of Pediatrics (you know, doctors who specialize in treating children) would care to differ Mr. Woodward.
"Reported COVID-19 cases among children spiked dramatically in 2022 during the Omicron variant surge, almost 4.5 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January. For the week ending February 10th, nearly 300,000 additional child COVID-19 cases were reported, down substantially from the peak level of 1,150,000 reported the week ending January 20th. However, child cases this week remained extremely high, over the peak level of the Delta surge in 2021.
Over 12.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic; over 2.9 million of these cases have been added in the past 4 weeks. For the 27th week in a row child COVID-19 cases are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been nearly 7.3 million additional child cases." https://www.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/children-and-covid-19-state-level-data-report/
This has been pointed out to you my me and several others that this assertion of yours is wrong. Your continuing to do so therefore constitutes, not a mistake, but a deliberate lie. You've clearly earned your position as the official mouthpiece of the Republican Party in Moore County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.