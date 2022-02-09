Thanks to The Pilot for its recent editorial regarding masks for children as a form of child abuse.
As a former child abuse caseworker, I find the abuse comparison to be insulting and egregious, and I imagine that anyone who has been or is being abused must feel the same.
I dealt with children who had broken bones, cigarette burns, scalding and bruises from their necks to their feet. The worst was a child who was suffocated to death for crying. Far stronger people than I have done those jobs for a long time.
And you are comparing masks to these atrocities? Read a book about abuse such as “A Child Called It” or, better yet, volunteer to help abused children.
Helping would be far more constructive than forcing your ideology on others, especially children.
Pamela Marsh, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Read this report from AIER: “Masking Children: Tragic, Unscientific, and Damaging”. What term other than “abuse“ would be suitable to describe this abominable treatment of children?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.