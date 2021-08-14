I am struck by the level of confusion our state and federal public health leaders have created on the matter of all children being mandated to wear masks in school even if they have been fully vaccinated with any of the approved vaccines.
One concern I frequently hear expressed is that there is no reliable way to ascertain if a child has been fully vaccinated and therefore all children must wear masks in school. After looking into the state’s immunization requirements already on the books, it is clear from a list of vaccines required that it would be reasonable for schools to be adding the COVID-19 vaccines as a requirement for children to enroll in public schools.
The list of required immunizations is impressive: diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (5 doses); polio (4 doses); measles (2 doses); mumps (2 doses); rubella (1 dose); haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) (4 doses); hepatitis B (Hep B) (3 doses); varicella (chickenpox) (1 dose); and meningococcal conjugate (2 doses).
This we know: COVID-19 vaccines are the most efficient and effective way to manage this pandemic, and they are free and easily accessible to all. Requiring our children ages 12 and above to mask-up in school again seems unreasonable, particularly if they have been fully vaccinated and have a record of this to show to school authorities. A coordinated effort between schools and the medical community should help to alleviate this dilemma.
Jim Heisey
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
