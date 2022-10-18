I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to a group of caring and kind good Samaritans who recently came to my aid. While enjoying dinner at Elliott’s on Linden on Sept. 29, I had an episode that required the EMTs.
Thank you to the fireman and his wife, from West End, whose dinner was interrupted, and yet they never left my side. Thank you to manager Jeff King and his staff for their concern and kindness. To the wait staff, thank you to Becca, who sat with me and held a cold compress to my head, and also to the young man who is a medical student and made sure I was comfortable. Thank you to the chef for his kind concern and to the EMTs who respected my privacy and transported me safely.
Thank you to my husband and dear friends for their loving support. And to any others I don’t remember, thank you for your care and concern.
Rosemary Zuhone
Pinehurst
