Recently I lauded the merits of a strong reading education. A friend, after reading my letter, put a question in my head: Can one be successful without knowing how to read?
Now, I grew up in a blue collar neighborhood where many of my friends’ parents had limited reading skills but had decent jobs and made a good living. One of my friend’s father with limited reading skills could tell you the name of every plant in the woods. These folks were definitely intelligent, if not book smart.
OK, my other side said. That may have been true in the past, but in today’s world change happens much more quickly. Could people get by, or better yet, be highly successful without having excellent reading skills?
So what pops into my head? Putting together furniture from IKEA. No words, just pictures. I was actually pretty good at assembling those products. How about following a repair on YouTube? Many people I know who were hopelessly confused by the written directions successfully completed repairs watching YouTube.
Now I am really questioning myself. I myself, in teaching math, always said you learned math through the arm, that is, by writing your solution on paper or the chalkboard (remember that?).
On the other hand, I once put students in groups of four or five (in a class of 25) and let each group go at its own pace using the textbook. At least two groups finished the book (unheard of back in my district in 1982) with little help from me.
So there it stands. I still believe having strong reading skills is truly essential to our young people, but I am also a bit pleased with myself that I listened to my friend and debated with myself. There is just not one side.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
