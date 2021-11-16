Help Clean Up
Please join the West Southern Pines Neighborhood Watch, the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the West Southern Pines Connectors and the Southern Pines Appearance Commission on Saturday, Nov. 20, for a community cleanup.
Fliers will be distributed to residents giving information as to what should be placed at the curb prior to the morning of the 20th. Items such as yard waste, sofas, appliances, computers, televisions, building materials and tires (without rims) are included. Everyone is invited to help in this community project.
Especially needed are trucks, trailers and volunteers who can load items and unload them at the landfill. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Pool Park, located just off Morganton Road, behind the National Guard Armory baseball field at 7 a.m. We plan to finish by noon.
Please contact Lem Dowdy at (301) 910-1777 to volunteer and for more information.
Terry Lenahan, Chair, Southern Pines Appearance Commission
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
From Tragedy, Comedy
The Moore County Board of Education meetings and, to a lesser extent, the Moore County Board of Commissioners meetings have become an outing for nitwits and lunatics in the public comment section.
Every meeting, the same crazed characters appear at the podium with their ragged loose pages, screaming about the authenticity of their scientific research that shows that masks and vaccines are a hoax (by whom?).
I skirt sexism at this point, but I am shocked that women, traditionally the protector of children, are at the forefront of this display: “Let the children appear as nature made them in their God-given rights without masks!” What has God-given rights to do with health, and why are some women advocating for germ spread?
They summon up images of the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692, with crazed testimony from the dark side of humanity. And though tragic at the time, they became laughingstocks in our history.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
We Have a Voice
Moore County Board of Education Chair Libby Carter rightly suggests that having a child or grandchild in public school qualifies someone to critique the schools and the people in charge of them.
If Carter supposes taxpayers have no voice, then Carter supposes erroneously. Moore County citizens concerned about the American future have a voice, too.
G. McConnell, Southern Pines
Glaring Reality
Writing in his letter to the editor, Paul Davis agrees with a politician who says that America has no race problem.
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition.
We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake, Southern Pines
