With the May primary 17 almost upon us, I urge my fellow voters to cast a ballot based on what they absolutely know to be fact. The primary offers members of different political parties to make their case as the choice of those who are registered in their party.
Some over-exaggerated, not always completely truthful commercials would have you believe you are voting in a federal election. We are not. We are choosing those who would represent us at all levels.
One has to wonder exactly who is funding slick television and radio commercials as well as social media posts. No matter who you may prefer, if he or she has been funded by an outside source, then some form of payback is not only expected but demanded.
It is our primary for North Carolina. We are the ones who should be paying the way.
The commercials that I’ve seen are mostly negative and refer constantly to people who are not on the primary ballot. Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Donald Trump are not on our primary ballot. Neither is Snoopy or The Cat in Hat.
Primary elections usually have a poor turnout. Voters tend to wait until the general election. That’s like joining a horse race in the last furlong and claiming victory. There are many candidates running in our May primary, some are excellent and others may be less so.
Be part of the whole process and vote on May 17 to give us your best choice for the “big” election in November. Ignore the circus that surrounds our traffic circles and lawns. Do some homework and be part of the process. North Carolina deserves your best.
Ann Robson
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
