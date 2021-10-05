On Aug. 27, my spouse of 51 years died of COVID in a local skilled nursing facility. She was fully vaccinated against Covid, as I am. I visited her there every day. Unfortunately, I believe not all of her caregivers were fully vaccinated. The average vaccination rate for nursing facility staff in North Carolina is currently around 55 percent.

Why do the facility’s owners allow unvaccinated caregivers to work with our most vulnerable population? How are they and the facility’s owners able to live with their guilt, and the likelihood that they caused my spouse to be infected with Covid, causing her death?

How did our local, state and federal governments allow a situation like this to occur? What will it take to convince health care workers to be vaccinated, and facility owners to require it?

It’s too late to save the woman who was the light of my life, but please, please consider the pain you have caused me, the pain you can spare others, and the guilt you can spare yourselves.

Please, if you provide health care services, get vaccinated immediately, or find a job that does not put vulnerable people at risk of sickness and death. If you own or operate a health care facility, make vaccination a condition of employment.

William Hughes

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

