At a recent Moore County Board of Commissioners meeting, one of our commissioners mentioned a youth, less than 18 years old, who had been held in the Moore Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department for more than six months with mental health issues. I was appalled.
Per the recommendation of former Commissioner Catherine Graham, I reached out to state Sen. Jim Burgin, who gave me a call less than 20 minutes after I had emailed him.
He related that this is a very big problem here in the state and a very high priority for him. He told me there are beds being added but not quickly enough.
We all know there are serious mental health problems throughout society. Please reach out to your local representatives and ask them to please make this an agenda priority.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
