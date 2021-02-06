As an almost 30-year resident of Pinehurst, I totally agree with the recent editorial regarding Pinehurst and the lack of implementation of issues that have been on the drawing board for years.
So many taxpayer dollars have been spent (wasted) on this “form a committee to study the need” mentality, and it’s time for this council to stop the paralysis by analysis if they truly have our best interests at heart.
To continue discussing the library is laughable, as is the parking structure, which was part of the core village plan years ago. People resist change, but change is inevitable, and the Greens apartment complex and our new community center are just two examples of highly contested projects that have been overwhelmingly successful.
My advice to our current council is get out the village checkbook and start making things happen.
Mallory Hickey
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
