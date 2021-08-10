I had the recent good fortune to watch a soccer game between England and Italy, the finals of Euro 2020, the European soccer championship. I was struck by the normal appearance of the superb athletes on both teams, only one of whom was wearing a bizarre top-knot.
What a contrast with our current college and professional sports, where the participants must spend a good deal of time devising peculiar hairstyles for themselves.
I thought an important message came through from the participants of this championship game: Their hairstyles were not designed to draw attention to the individuals. Watching the teams play, one could sense that it was about “us, us us,” with never a cry of “me, me, me.”
This nation’s athletic teams could learn a profound lesson about the destructive emphasis of individualism and a demand for personal accolades on the function and culture of teams and team sports. The Europeans are well ahead of us in this, and we would do well to learn from the soccer stars who played in this championship game.
Russell McAllister
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.