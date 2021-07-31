Thanks to the Moore County School Board for tackling the issue of Critical Race Theory. Nothing highlights history like trying to hide it.
For instance, I learned last week that slavery did not begin on this continent with the arrival of the White Lion in Point Comfort Harbor in 1619. It actually began as early as 1493 with Christopher Columbus’ enslavement of the continent’s indigenous people. Within two years of landing on this continent, Europeans began enslaving its inhabitants.
Of the 64 Founding Fathers, 49 owned enslaved people. The three-fifths compromise codified it.
Truthfully recounting history does not divide us. Slavery divided us. Jim Crow divided us. Mass incarceration divides us. “Voting security” legislation designed to perpetuate white dominance divides us. Failing to honestly come to terms with our history divides us.
We’re left in this absurd reality where Juneteenth becomes a national holiday even as legislatures and school boards (like ours) endeavor to forbid the acknowledgment of any history that might make white people uncomfortable.
We repeat the patterns we refuse to see, like selling off an asset that might empower a marginalized community 90 years after forcibly annexing that community to gain access to its water tower.
No nation where telling the truth is regarded as “indoctrination,” and obfuscation is regarded as patriotic, is great. If historians are to regard our country as not inherently racist, then we of primarily European descent — the culture that has dominated the continent from the moment our ancestors set foot on it — have to stop proving that it is.
The only way to change historical perceptions is to make better history.
Kevin Smith
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
“ “Voting security” legislation designed to perpetuate white dominance divides us.” Name one current example of “white dominance”. Just one will be enough. Home school enrollment jumped from 3% to 11% in two years due to the chaos in government schools caused by the fake pandemic and regressive politics like CRT. The black home school enrollment is increasing rapidly. As Ben Carson calls CRT, it’s all “garbage”. No wonder thinking parents and the best teachers are fleeing government schools.
