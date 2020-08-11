Voting by mail should not be controversial. The issue is process integrity.
There are plenty of anecdotes about duplicate ballot mailings, and ballots submitted by dead (former) voters. I know it can work.
I have voted by mail in both Arizona and California — a “red” state and a “blue” state. It was convenient to cast a ballot by mail. Other states, such as Oregon and Washington, also permit mail-in ballots, and have done so for more than 20 years.
North Carolina can learn from the experiences each state has had implementing mail-in ballots to ensure integrity throughout the process. Moreover, even some of the opponents to voting by mail have used mail-in ballots. If we take the appropriate steps to ensure integrity, voting by mail should not be controversial.
Linton Emerson, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
