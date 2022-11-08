When reviewing the countless opportunities there are in our area to listen to live music, one might not think of attending a Carolina Philharmonic concert at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The program and activities at the recent opening night make one realize that we have a treasure here which we must nurture and support.
After 13 years at the helm, David Michael Wolff, the passionate, talented, charismatic and mesmerizing pianist and conductor still makes each performance memorable, and we, the audience, eager to want to keep him and his ensemble of top notch musicians, staff, volunteers and sponsors motivated to continue to produce more of his exceptional doses of classical, Broadway, opera and jazz music.
BPAC, its home, is a masterpiece of musical acoustics, which projects clarity and emotion into one’s bones. It makes you realize how much we miss by listening to music at home, through Airpods or in the car.
Opening night featured the epic Beethoven “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5, a delightful and beautiful piece. To see Maestro Wolff go from solo virtuoso at the keyboard, to conducting his orchestra through the Allegro, Adagio and Rondo kept the audience in awe.
The second piece, Dvorak’s 8th Symphony, was a major contrast to the Piano Concerto. Here the brass section, alluding to dances and sounds of the Bohemian countryside, produced more cheerful and optimistic cadences. Both performances were rewarded with standing ovations.
We noticed a younger audience than in the past, and that’s a good thing.
When considering the activities of The Carolina Philharmonic, which include exhausting education programs for Moore County school children, let’s please be generous with attendance and our contributions. Ticket sales cover only a small part of the costs. Keeping the Philharmonic prosperous and viable will only add to our pleasure of living here.
Felice Schillaci
Pinehurst
