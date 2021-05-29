I am sorry that people die. But should we lower the American flag and state flag every time someone dies?
Recently, a young soldier died in a training accident. Flags have been lowered to honor her. Had she died in a traffic accident, would flags have been lowered?
The lowering of the flags need to be a high honor and not just because a person died. If we lowered the flags every time a soldier died in a training accident, a fireman died at a fire, a law enforcement officer died on duty, a political party member died, then the flags would never fly at the top of the poles again.
Military members, police officers know that dying for their country can happen. When it happens to a fireman, EMT or other emergency service person, it is not an expected part of the job.
Honoring someone by lowering the flag must be made a high honor again. And American flags should never be lowered to honor a foreign leader.
William Dean
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
