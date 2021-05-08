So let’s follow the science, as Dr. Fauci likes to say. Our most vulnerable population is seniors, 65 years of age and over. Today more than 80 percent of that population has received at least one vaccine shot. More than 70 percent have received both shots and are fully vaccinated.
So let’s follow the science and data and understand that there is no reason to not open up our economy, restaurants and businesses. This isn’t about the percent of teenagers vaccinated. It is — and should be — about the vaccination rate of our most vulnerable population and the numbers are clear.
Ed Pieczynski
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
The thing is people keep forgetting is school and childcare are directly associated with opening up the country. As long as the kids don't have full-time school, people can't go back to work. When the country gets 75% of our population vaccinated, we will open up but those people who are so self-centered and entitled who don't choose to get the vaccine are the ones holding us up.
