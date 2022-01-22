I enjoyed the recent article about Lustron homes. When I was a surgical resident at Duke, one of our out of Durham duty posts was the McCain hospital. My wife and two-year-old son lived in a Lustron home for four months — an adventure.
One of my most vivid memories was what it was like in a rain and wind storm. The homes were, of course, in a pine forest. The rain and dropping pine cones on the roof reminded me of living in a garbage can that was being intermittently hit with a baseball bat.
You never knew when a big pine cone was going to hit and reverberate through the house. Great fun then and now in memories.
John Alexander, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.