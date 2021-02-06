This morning I found myself in tears of despair, not for personal reasons, but because of the political and national events of recent days.
I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I am registered as an independent voter, and have no party ax to grind.
With these thoughts also came a shiver of danger, that our democracy is in more peril than is being acknowledged. It’s not just Trump, though that is bad enough. It’s the strength of his following.
Tectonic plates seem to be shifting in our political geography, cracks which may have been there for a while, now breaking off and taking parts of our electorate so far away from the mainstream democratic base that they may be coming to the point of no return.
Joe Biden is fortunately a very experienced politician who probably knows how to get things done as well as anyone. And he seems aware of the need to reach across the political divide. But I wonder if he will be up to this surge, this breakup? It could be too much for any one man. As well as the government, the whole electorate has a responsibility too, to help to mend the breach.
People have reasons for what they believe. But they should be willing to have those reasons put to an honest test.
In this busy world, do we take too many shortcuts and forget how to consider the results of our actions way down the line? What will make us happy and at peace with one another, whatever our politics? Have we lost our sense of the common good?
Lots to think about, especially now.
Dorothy Gibson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.