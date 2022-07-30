According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2020 (the most recent year for reliable data) 3.3 million people died. Of those deaths, 45,222 were related to firearms. Of the total, 24,292 were suicides and 20,930 were other deaths due to firearms. According to a recent guest opinion column in The Pilot, we must thus ban so-called assault weapons.
That same year, according to CDC data, Americans also died from heart disease (690,000); cancer (598,000); accidents (200,000); and diabetes (102,000.) Of the accidents, 42,000 were falls, 40,000 were from motor vehicles and 87,000 poisonings. So, we should ban all sugary, processed and fatty foods, suntanning, smoking, outdoor recreation, driving a vehicle, cell phones, sports, home improvement projects, pesticides, bleach, ladders, stairs, etc.
There are approximately 330 million people in the United States. Run the numbers as to where the problem areas are.
If you want to take guns away, then change the Constitution. However, if you want to stop suicides, homicides and other deaths perpetrated with guns, then you need to change the culture. The movies, drugs, video games, fatherlessness, gender fluidity, godlessness, social media, self-absorption, hedonism, nihilism and a host of other ‘isms’ all promote a culture of death.
People will always find ways to commit acts of violence with guns — or any other inanimate object, legal or not.
It is also obvious that schools have become the soft target of choice for sick, twisted psychos. We should harden them already. They are innocent children for God’s sake.
The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. Another letter to the editor on the same day stated exactly what it is for. Thank God for the wisdom of George Mason.
When the Bill of Rights was passed, the average citizen owned the current technology of warfare, and there are no footnotes to the Second Amendment.
Nick Lasala, Cameron
