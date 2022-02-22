Some opinion writers are upset about Jan. 6. The great thing is that we are free in this country to think what we think. They claim to fear that it almost destroyed democracy.
Others focus on the Black Lives Matter riots, the politically funded dossier, the politicization of the DOJ and FBI, election irregularities, mismanaged immigration control, crime issues, the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, looming inflation, energy issues, school performance and topics, woke military leaders and the lack of mainstream media participation and coverage.
I’m thinking that all of these have had a bad effect on every citizen, young or old.
Wanda Little, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
