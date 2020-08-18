On Saturday, Aug. 15, I realized I had lost my necklace. This was not just any old necklace. It had a gold chain with three things on it: a cross from my daughter, a starfish with a pearl on it that my husband got for me on a vacation, and an emerald that my husband gave me. The gold chain I bought with my sister.
So many memories are attached to that necklace. I wear it all the time, and I was sick that it was gone. I told my husband, “It’s only a necklace. It’s not a person. No one has died,” trying to make myself feel better. But I was sick at heart.
I called the Pinehurst Harris Teeter, where I had shopped on Saturday morning to see if it had perchance been turned in. That was the only place I had been, and I felt sure I had lost it there. The man told me it had not been turned in.
The next morning I drove over to look in the parking lot. It wasn’t there. I went inside to the customer service desk and asked the lady if it had been turned in. I had only a little hope since I had already asked the night before.
She looked in some drawers — no necklace — then went in the back room to check.
While she was gone, I was thinking how much I missed my necklace and telling myself to be a big girl about it. When she came out the necklace was hanging from her hand. I still can hardly believe I have it back. She did not know who turned it in. I’d like to know who the wonderful honest person is so I can thank them and reward them in some way.
Nettie Calfee
Southern Pines
