All of us have experienced the grief, uncertainty and fear wrought by COVID-19. A hitherto unknown “normal” has set in and no one knows how long it will persist.
The pandemic has put everything out of whack. A parade of woe, sorrow and grief filled our lives and still does. I’ve lost, hopefully temporarily, a couple of good friends because I don’t see them anymore. The group we belonged to for years was shut down due to COVID, and although they started meeting on Zoom, It didn’t work for me. We couldn’t go out to lunch anymore, chat about this and that, we’d been foreshortened.
Same for me when it comes to geographically distant family who I really wasn’t seeing enough of already and then hardly at all.
One of the issues we all face in life is how much time we will have over our lifetimes and theirs to spend with our family. For me, it’s been a wakeup call to realize that. But one thing is for sure, relationships are the bedrock of our lives. They determine whether we thrive or not. We need each other, but the advent of the pandemic has affected all of our relationships from casual to close.
We have all lost something on the spectrum of healthy and happy living, physically and emotionally. We’re probably lonelier and life is not as pleasant nor fulfilling as it was.
Bob Katrin, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
