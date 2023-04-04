Moore County has lost a champion. On Saturday, March 25, the largest Shumard oak in the state of North Carolina was found lying on its side on the bank of the Deep River about 10 miles north of Carthage.
The surprising discovery was made by a group of hikers on an outing to view the 147-foot-tall tree. Bruce Sorrie, a local botanist who was leading the outing, confirmed the tree’s identity.
For decades, the 75-inch diameter titleholder survived storms, floods and other perils of nature, but sometime in the past year the massive tree met its demise.
It was obvious from viewing the site the tree took down a considerable amount of adjacent vegetation with its 110-foot crown, and significantly altered the landscape as it toppled and came to rest beside the river.
Trees are designated as State Champions by the North Carolina Forest Service. The recognition is based on height, circumference and crown spread. Not far from where the champion Shumard oak once stood, a champion Florida maple remains. The area is managed by Three Rivers Land Trust.
Other noteworthy trees in Moore County include the world’s oldest living longleaf pine and the nation’s largest turkey oak.The pine tree, which turns 475 years old this year, can be found on the Boyd Tract of Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. An annual celebration for the old tree is known as Party for the Pine; this year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
The largest turkey oak is located at the intersection of N.C. 211 and state Road 2077 in Aberdeen. It is scheduled to be cut down by the State Department of Transportation as part of a road widening project.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
