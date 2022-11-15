Russia admitted it interfered with our elections — again.
There were 21 reported instances of election intimidation in the state. The Department of Justice sent federal poll monitors to five NC counties for Election Day.
Democrats retained control of the Senate.
Michigan flipped the Senate and House and won 15 out of 16 statewide races. Democrats in Pennsylvania elected the governor, two senators and won the state legislature. Arkansas and New Hampshire turned their state Senate blue. Wisconsin re-elected the Democratic governor. Colorado voters approved universal, free school meals. All eight Republican election deniers running for their states’ secretary of state position lost.
Abortion rights were protected in the seven states that tried to end it.
It’s not what you expected, was it?
One Republican’s response: “We need a dictatorship. We need to take control of the government and force people to believe what we believe.”
It’s obvious the Supreme Court decision on abortion was the single factor in this election, then election security. Republicans running on crime and immigration also failed to convince voters.
The “liberal media” reported a red wave was coming. But voters knew Republicans would try to cut Social Security, Medicare and ban abortions, yet couldn’t solve global inflation.
“Stop the Vote” has been relatively quiet this year, even with Trump barking “fraud.” The lack of screaming about election fraud is refreshing, considering the red wave turned into a red leak.
It was a good day for democracy. Democrats and independents responded. A tip of the hat to women and young voters. Don’t get complacent. Republicans will try again.
Can’t wait for the cat fight between Trump and DeSantis.
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
