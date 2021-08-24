Risk is an interesting concept. It describes the variance in what we expect to happen. I use the word “variance” as it is the statistical term that represents risk.
Variance measures the difference of results around the expected value. Think of the bell curve with a line down the middle. The line represents the expected result and the width of bottom of the bell represents the variance ... the wider the variance the greater the risk.
In a recent opinion column, Mr. Lasala talks about individual risk. Unfortunately, as is his wont, he tells less than half the story. Let’s look at the overall risk to an individual. In bell-curve terms, the bottom of the bell would be very wide, which means that the individual is subject to a large amount of risk.
Now, assuming each individual is independent, as Mr. Lasala indicates, individual risks are additive. Imagine the sum of all that risk for a few million people. It would be a very large number.
Thousands of years ago people understood this concept and banded together in communities to reduce risk. Now look at the bell curve for a community. The bell is much narrower at the bottom, indicating a much smaller variance about the mean, thus a much smaller risk. It also means that individuals are not independent but now have a co-dependence on one another.
This co-dependence is a significant reason why the community risk is much reduced from the sum of independent risks of people who are not in a community. Throughout history those people that did not band together did not survive.
Conclusion: We live in communities to reduce risk. Therefore, we depend on each other to sustain the community. Without that dependence, the community crumbles and we do not survive.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
