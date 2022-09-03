Short-term rentals have been popular in tourist destination Sedona, Arizona, for a decade, much longer than Pinehurst. STRs have created a housing shortage, where even a 1975 mobile home is listed at $500,000.
There is no housing left for service workers to rent or buy because prices are through the ceiling. Now the Sedona City Council is offering homeowners $10,000 not to flip their homes into STRs.
The debate over STRs goes far beyond individual property rights and zoning laws. There is a moral issue here that is being ignored. STRs are contributing to the national housing shortage through astronomical rents, pricing young families out of the housing market and building equity for their future. And it’s furthering racial inequality in our society.
From New York City to San Francisco to Los Angeles to Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, the only people benefiting are the profiteers and investors.
Marianne Wydra, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.