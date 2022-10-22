For the past few weeks, I find we are overwhelmed with all sorts of signs. The usual signs give directions, speed limits, locations, basic information.
The signs I speak of stick up in front yards, side roads and traffic circles. They give names of people and positions to which they want to be elected. That’s all. They cannot provide substance. For that, you have to learn who these people are, their qualifications and learn the truth.
In an election year when those on the sign are seeking to gain your vote, it is essential that we all seek the substance beyond the sign. This is critical for us here in Moore County, most especially in selecting new members for our Board of Education.
The six candidates for the BOE were recently part of a forum presented by The League of Women Voters and the NAACP. Each one had an opportunity to introduce her and himself. The questions created by the LWV and from the audience were fair and to the point. I watched and listened very carefully to all.
Three of these candidates provided clear responses with clarity, depth of thought and with their practical experience in education right here in our community. It was very evident that Robin Calcutt, Rollie Sampson and Pam Thompson are trustworthy. They are dependable and will bring intelligence and common sense to provide what our board needs to move forward: intelligent common sense.
We voters need to do “our” homework.
Look behind the signs and see that Robin, Rollie and Pam have the substance that our schools with students, teachers, administrators, staff and personnel depend on. They deserve your vote in this election.
Sam Walker
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
