To see mischaracterizations of fact one must do nothing more than tune in to any major media outlet. But to see a blatant mischaracterization in print in our local paper from the Moore County Democratic Party chairman is surely a disappointment,
Mr. Holland pulled a direct quote from our Constitution outlining how representatives and taxes shall be apportioned, a direct quote stating that for the purpose of calculating those apportionments, enslaved people would be counted as “three fifths of all other persons.” In the next sentence, he mischaracterizes the language as saying “enslaved persons were considered three-fifths of a human being.”
Some may ask, what is the difference?
This distinction is exactly why we cannot let mischaracterizations stand and why we must call out misinformation when we see and hear it and why actual history must be preserved.
In some contexts, person and human-being could be interchangeable, in this case they are not. To know that, you must know history and context.
The three-fifths language was added to the Constitution and demanded by the non-slave states, not the slave states. For the purpose of apportioning representatives and taxes, the non-slave states did not want enslaved people to count as a “whole person” because that would increase the countable population of the slave states, therefore giving those states more representation in government and a greater share of tax distributions. Read accounts of the debates that were waged when this part of the Constitution was written and the published writings of those involved in the debates.
Mr. Holland’s time could be much better spent educating himself rather than race-baiting, sowing division and mischaracterizing the Judeo-Christian values of our Founding Fathers.
Scott McLeod
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
